UVA Softball #6 seed in ACC Tournament

UVA 2020 logo
UVA 2020 logo(wvir)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Softball team will play in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament against #3 Florida State on Thursday, May 12.

The Hoos enter the ACC Tournament as the #6 team.

The two teams met for a series in the regular season. The Seminoles swept UVA, but Cavaliers Head Coach Joanna Hardin says her team is well prepared for the fourth meeting.

“We talk a lot about opportunity and seeing opportunity and just going for it and you can go in and be fearful and be nervous, or you can just throw all your chips out on the table and do the best of what you got and that’s what they’ve done,” Coach Hardin said.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

