Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sunny, breezy and pleasant

Nice warming trend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start, temperatures will begin to warm. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 60s. Each day conditions will warm more and more. Later this week into the weekend, we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure in the western Atlantic ocean. As it retrogrades southwest, shower and storm chances will increase. Have a great and safe day !

Today: mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 60s

Tonight: mostly clear & cold, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Sunshine Returns
NE Wind
Josh Fitzpatrick's New Work and School Week Outlook
Lingering Drizzle, Brisk and Cool Mother’s Day