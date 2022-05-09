Sunny, breezy and pleasant
Nice warming trend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start, temperatures will begin to warm. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 60s. Each day conditions will warm more and more. Later this week into the weekend, we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure in the western Atlantic ocean. As it retrogrades southwest, shower and storm chances will increase. Have a great and safe day !
Today: mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 60s
Tonight: mostly clear & cold, Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
