Sunny, breezy and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start, temperatures will begin to warm. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 60s. Each day conditions will warm more and more. Later this week into the weekend, we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure in the western Atlantic ocean. As it retrogrades southwest, shower and storm chances will increase. Have a great and safe day !

Today: mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 60s

Tonight: mostly clear & cold, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

