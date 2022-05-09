Sentara Healthcare launching new care centers across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Healthcare has a new model to support uninsured and Medicaid populations across the commonwealth.

The new community care centers will help provide health services to everyone. They will be holistic hubs for the community, with medical help, food pick up sites and focus on healing disparity gaps.

Sentara is planning sites around Virginia that are most in need for this program.

“The community and the patient is at the center,” Senior Vice President of Government and Community Relations for Sentara Healthcare Anna James said. “We’re trying to really best address their health care but also the life issues in the social determinants of health and so we’re very excited to move forward and working with the community of how Sentara can be a better partner.”

James says she hopes the sites are built soon, and the first ones should be in the Norfolk-Hampton Roads area.

