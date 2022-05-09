Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Advertisement

Rhoback U benefitting student-athletes and Rhoback

Rhoback U has around 3,000 student-athletes in its NIL program
Rhoback U has around 3,000 student-athletes in its NIL program(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Rhoback U started just under a year ago. Now, it is the largest apparel NIL (name, image, likeness) program in the country for college student-athletes.

“We’ve got just shy of maybe 3,000 athletes within the program,” Shalen Moore with Rhoback said.

Last July, when NIL legislation was passed, Rhoback was one of the first companies to start partnering with college athletes.

The program has athletes from Division 1, 2, and 3 schools. It has led to more than 1,000 purchases through Rhoback U.

“I think that’s the best part about it is that no matter what division you are, or how your skill level is, that leadership is a character trait that you can find in any division,” Moore said.

Student-athletes who promote the Rhoback brand receive a cut of the sales. Some athletes have made $100′s while other student athletes have brought in thousands of dollars.

“We offer cash payments through an affiliate link that they all get, and they all sign up for. It’s 20% of commission, goes right back to them,” Moore said.

The company says it has already seen some of its partner athletes win national championships, and a few also in the NFL draft.

Rhoback says the University of Virginia has the most athletes in the NIL program, and it would like to see every Cavalier sign up.

