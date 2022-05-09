Looking and feeling good !
Dry stretch next few days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a great day today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasantly cool temperatures. The warming trend will continue for the rest of the week. Meanwhile, we are watching as area of low pressure to our east over the western Atlantic ocean. As it drifts southwestward, clouds , showers and scattered storms will move into our region Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 70s...LOw: around 50
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.