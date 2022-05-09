Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Looking and feeling good !

Dry stretch next few days
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a great day today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasantly cool temperatures. The warming trend will continue for the rest of the week. Meanwhile, we are watching as area of low pressure to our east over the western Atlantic ocean. As it drifts southwestward, clouds , showers and scattered storms will move into our region Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 70s...LOw: around 50

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunshine Returns