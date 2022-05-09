Advertise With Us
How-To Festival kicks off at JMRL

By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is hosting a How To Festival.

People can start learning how to play the cello, sew, do woodwork, and use a printing press all for free.

“It brings together community resources, local businesses, and hobbyists who are experts in different fields,” JMRL Volunteer Coordinator Heather Pehnec said. “It’s a great opportunity for the community to dabble and do something new.”

The event is set for May 14. Click here to learn more.

