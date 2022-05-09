Charlottesville police investigating weekend shooting, stabbings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating two separate reports of stabbings, as well as a shooting near the University of Virginia Corner area from the weekend.

Police say the first stabbing occurred Saturday, May 7, on the 300 Block of 6th Street Southwest.

“The victim of the stabbing, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, has chosen to not participate any further with investigation at this at this time,” Ronald Stayments, an investigator for the Charlottesville Police Department, said.

Police also received multiple calls Saturday night about “BB type projectiles” being shot from cars near the UVA Corner.

“We are currently reviewing video from the area to see if we can identify any further the vehicle,” Stayments said.

According to a release sent out by UVA Police, the car involved could be an older model gray Toyota Camry with a partial tag of UWB.

Sunday, before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to another reported stabbing on Ridge Street.

“A female suspect was identified and was ultimately arrested and charged with unlawful wounding, and that case is still under further investigation,” Stayments said.

Stayments says these stabbings do not appear to be related.

“Every weekend our officers are busy running up and down the streets of Charlottesville in this community, answering calls for service. Certainly the violence was more this weekend with the stabbings than we’re used,” Stayments said. “We are always busy. Charlottesville is not a sleepy little town.”

If you have any information about the situation on the UVA Corner, you can call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

