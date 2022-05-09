Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville police investigating weekend shooting, stabbings

Scene on Ridge Street
Scene on Ridge Street(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating two separate reports of stabbings, as well as a shooting near the University of Virginia Corner area from the weekend.

Police say the first stabbing occurred Saturday, May 7, on the 300 Block of 6th Street Southwest.

“The victim of the stabbing, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, has chosen to not participate any further with investigation at this at this time,” Ronald Stayments, an investigator for the Charlottesville Police Department, said.

Police also received multiple calls Saturday night about “BB type projectiles” being shot from cars near the UVA Corner.

“We are currently reviewing video from the area to see if we can identify any further the vehicle,” Stayments said.

According to a release sent out by UVA Police, the car involved could be an older model gray Toyota Camry with a partial tag of UWB.

Sunday, before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to another reported stabbing on Ridge Street.

“A female suspect was identified and was ultimately arrested and charged with unlawful wounding, and that case is still under further investigation,” Stayments said.

Stayments says these stabbings do not appear to be related.

“Every weekend our officers are busy running up and down the streets of Charlottesville in this community, answering calls for service. Certainly the violence was more this weekend with the stabbings than we’re used,” Stayments said. “We are always busy. Charlottesville is not a sleepy little town.”

If you have any information about the situation on the UVA Corner, you can call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

Set of "Urinetown."
COVID-19 precautions in place before ACPS benefit musical
Carry The Load
Carry the Load stops in Charlottesville on their way to Dallas
JMRL
How-To Festival kicks off at JMRL
The University of Virginia Rotunda (FILE)
UVA CLEAR providing harm reduction to those suffering with addiction