Charlottesville police investigating reported stabbings

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating two reported stabbings.

CPD says officers were called out to the 6th Street area around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7. A man had already been taken the hospital before they got to the scene. Authorities say he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also responded to the Ridge Street area around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8. That victim had been dropped off at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, and was last reported to be in stable condition. Officers have detained a suspect, and believe the incident wasn’t a random attack.

The Charlottesville Police Department does not believe these two incidents are related.

