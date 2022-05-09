Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Camp Holiday Trails raises money to send children with medical needs to camp

Camp Holiday Trails
Camp Holiday Trails(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Camp Holiday Trails is holding its biggest fundraising event of the year. On Sunday, May 8, hundreds gathered at King Family Vineyards to raise money to send children with medical needs to camp.

The camp gives children a typical camp experience for one week over the summer regardless of their needs.

“Creating a community for these kids is very important, fostering friendships, independence. Allowing them to walk into an opportunity where they’re not the only one getting meds or feel awkward or weird. That’s what we do at Camp Holiday Trails,” Angelica Hickey with Camp Holiday Trails said.

The camp is looking for people to help volunteer.

