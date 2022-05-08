Advertise With Us
date 2022-05-08
UVA men’s tennis beats VCU 4-0; Advances to Round of 16

Gianni Ross clinched the victory at No. 5 singles
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s tennis team has advanced to the Round of 16 for the sixteenth time in the last seventeen tournaments, as the No. 7 seed Cavaliers defeated VCU 4-0 on Saturday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The NCAA Tournament match was played indoors, due to inclement weather.

UVA won the doubles point against the Rams, and sophomore Chris Rodesch earned the first singles victory with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles.

“It’s always nice to win (singles), but it’s really a team effort, always,” says Rodesch. “College tennis is different than playing pro tournaments in Europe. It’s really like a team effort, so I really love that.”

Inaki Montes won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, and Gianni Ross clinched the match with a 6-4, 7-5 victory at No. 5 singles.

UVA has won nineteen consecutive matches, and the Cavaliers will host South Carolina in the Round of 16 next weekend.

“That’s what we work for all year,” says head coach Andres Pedroso. “That’s what we work for all year, to be seeded Top Eight, so we can host the Round of 16, and give our fans and up-close and personal look at an NCAA Tournament match. Like this, and like the one with South Carolina. It means the world. Come out everybody, we can use your help.”

