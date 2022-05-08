Sunshine Returns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a gloomy, chilly, blustery and at times damp weekend, the sky will clear and sunshine makes a return on Monday!

A clearing sky with less wind overnight will allow for some frost to form for especially the Shenandoah Valley. Protect tender plants and flowers.

Mostly sunny Monday through Thursday with a little warming trend. Temperatures will be back to average for this time of year.

Tracking the progress of a nearly stationary coastal storm system. The same one that caused the last Friday night storms and cool weekend will back its way west toward our region Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Expect scattered showers, downpours and thunder Friday and Saturday. Isolated activity at this time for next Sunday. A half inch to inch and a half of rainfall is projected. Keep checking back for updates.

Sunday night: Clearing and chilly. Patchy frost for mainly the Shenandoah Valley by dawn. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs mid to upper 60s.

Monday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunder possible. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and warm. Isolated shower and storm. Highs near 80 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.