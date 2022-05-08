Advertise With Us
Spanberger Cybercrime bill is signed into law

FILE
FILE(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - President Joe Biden just signed 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger’s cybercrime bill into law.

The Better Cybercrime Metrics Act ensures federal and state government have the resources they need to combat cyber attacks. This comes one year after a cyber attack shut down the colonial pipeline.

“We’ve had so many businesses, small, medium, large sized businesses throughout Virginia, be the victims of cybercrime attacks. So I think it’s very clear to people, just the rising prevalence of this type of crime and the impact that it has on our larger communities,” Rep. Spanberger said.

The new law will also allow for the department of justice to do more in investigating and prosecuting the attacks.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

