Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Lingering Drizzle, Brisk and Cool Mother’s Day

Sunshine Returns Monday with Gradual Warming Trend
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees cooler than average on this Mother’s Day, Sunday! Some drizzle under a cloudy sky with a northeast wind.

Gradual clearing overnight. Cold enough for a little patchy frost for the Shenandoah Valley by dawn Monday.

Sunshine returns Monday with a slow warming trend through the middle and end of the week.

The next best shower chances return Friday and shower/storm risk for the weekend.

Mother’s Day, Sunday: Cloudy, some drizzle, blustery northeast wind with highs in the cool low to mid 50s.

Sunday night: Some clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Upper 30s for the Shenandoah Valley. Patchy frost possible.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs mid to upper 60s.

Monday night: Clear and cool. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Dry and partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Rain shower chance. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

Cool and Cloudy Mother’s Day
Clouds Linger
Mother's Day Outlook
Friday Night
Josh Fitzpatrick's Mother's Day Weekend Update
Lingering Rain and Cool