Lingering Drizzle, Brisk and Cool Mother’s Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees cooler than average on this Mother’s Day, Sunday! Some drizzle under a cloudy sky with a northeast wind.

Gradual clearing overnight. Cold enough for a little patchy frost for the Shenandoah Valley by dawn Monday.

Sunshine returns Monday with a slow warming trend through the middle and end of the week.

The next best shower chances return Friday and shower/storm risk for the weekend.

Mother’s Day, Sunday: Cloudy, some drizzle, blustery northeast wind with highs in the cool low to mid 50s.

Sunday night: Some clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Upper 30s for the Shenandoah Valley. Patchy frost possible.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs mid to upper 60s.

Monday night: Clear and cool. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Dry and partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Rain shower chance. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.