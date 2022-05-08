Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival draws in more than 100 vendors

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - Despite its name, arts and crafts are just some of the products sold at the Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival. In its 42nd year it drew in more than 120 vendors from all over the commonwealth.

One vendor artist Susan Elliott used to be a high school principal.

“I retired about 10 years ago. I originally was an art teacher and I wanted to go back to my art roots. So I started off with scarves and just kind of expanded,” Elliott with Suz Hues said.

Now it’s her second year as a vendor at this Crozet tradition. She says this festival has a special place in her heart.

“Everybody is so friendly here. The customers are friendly, the other vendors that people that organize it, and you know you want to be where there is this collaborative where everybody is excited about the arts,” Elliott said.

Art is just one slice of the event. Crozet Park Events Director Ewa Harr makes sure there’s something for everyone.

“We also have live music, we have live demonstrations, we have a kids area, we have awesome food trucks, local wine, beer and cider,” Harr said.

The two day festival benefits Crozet Park.

“A lot of these artists depend on these events. So everybody that’s coming out is not only supporting our local nonprofit Crozet Park, but they’re also supporting all these artists,” Harr said.

This year the artists are spread out to make room for social distancing.

“We are now able to use more of the park and have more space, so we kind of left it open. People seem to really like that they can visit each artists and really focus on what each artist has in their booth,” Harr said.

Creating bonds with customers is what the festival is all about. It’s a representation of the community across the commonwealth.

The second day of the festival is Sunday, May 8 at Crozet Park in Albemarle County.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.