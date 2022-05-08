Advertise With Us
date 2022-05-08
Cool and Cloudy Mother’s Day

Sunshine Returns Monday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees cooler than average on Mother’s Day, Sunday! Only a small rain shower chance, mainly in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy sky with a cool northeast wind.

Sunshine returns on Monday with a slow warming trend through the middle and end of the week.

The next best shower chances return next Friday and shower/storm risk for the weekend.

Saturday night: Cloudy, brisk northeast wind with a spotty shower/sprinkle. Lows in the 40s,

Mother’s Day, Sunday: A leftover shower or sprinkle, mainly in the morning and off to the east. Cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s. Northeast wind.

Sunday night: Some clearing. Lows in the lower 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Dry and mostly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s,

Friday: Rain shower chance at this time. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs mid 70s.

