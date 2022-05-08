Casey Saucke stepping up for Virginia baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team has been relying heavily on its First Year players this season.

UVA has three or four freshman in the starting lineup pretty much every game.

Casey Saucke has started 38 out of 46 games so far, and the freshman outfielder was happy to get a little break during final exams.

“I’ve played a lot of baseball in my life, but this season has definitely been a lot of games,” says Saucke. “It’s with the teams I’ve enjoyed playing with the most, so it’s been an absolute blast, and I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Casey Saucke is second on the team with a .364 batting average this year.

The mark comes despite a two-week stretch in April where he did not record a hit, and also spent some time on the bench.

“I went through a period where I needed to learn, as a player,” says Saucke. “I’m glad that I’m back now. Just was cold for a couple games. It is what it is, but I’m glad I’m back now, helping the team as much as can.”

Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “There was a stretch there of about five games where he didn’t play, and we just tried to get him rejuvenated, and get him back on track, and he’s been a really key guy for us.

Saucke went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, and three runs scored in the Cavaliers win against VCU last week.

Following the break for exams, the Cavaliers will have seven games remaining in the regular season, and O’Connor expects his freshman class to take on an even bigger role.

“There’s a number of First Year’s that I think have a chance to step up for us in the stretch run,” says O’Connor. “They’re no longer First Year’s. Griff O’Ferrall, and Justin Rubin, and Ethan Anderson, and Casey Saucke, they’ve all had plenty of experience, and understand what it takes, and now they just need to finish strong for us.”

UVA is scheduled to be back in action at home against Longwood on Wednesday.

