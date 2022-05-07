Advertise With Us
May. 7, 2022
Virginia women’s tennis tops Youngstown State 4-0; Advances to NCAA Second Round

UVA head coach Sara O'Leary
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s tennis team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 4-0 win against Youngstown State on Saturday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The match was played indoors, due to less than-ideal-conditions outside.

The 5-seed Cavaliers won the doubles point against the Penguins, and reigning national champion Emma Navarro earned the first singles victory with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles.

Sophomore Sara Ziodato put the ‘Hoos up 3-0 with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 6 singles, and sophomore Hibah Shaikh clinched the match with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 5 singles.

“It was really fun” says Shaikh. “Last year I clinched too, so it’s very fun. It’s very rewarding, and it’s just nice to see your point up there on the board.”

Head coach Sara O’Leary adds, “It’s been two weeks since our last match, so it’s always getting back out there, and playing another match. It definitely boosts our confidence coming out here and playing strong, like we did today. It’s one step further in the tournament. We’re happy with today’s performance.”

UVA will be back in action against Princeton on Sunday at 1pm at the Virginia Tennis Facility.

