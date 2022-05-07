UVA men’s tennis beats FDU 4-0 in NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 7 seed Virginia men’s tennis team defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 4-0 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The match was moved indoors, due to wet conditions outside at the Virginia Tennis Facility.

UVA won the doubles point against FDU, and Gianni Ross captured a quick win at No. 4 singles (6-1, 6-0)

Chris Rodesch won in straight sets at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-2), and Bar Botzer clinched the win at No. 5 singles (6-0, 6-1)

“We had great focus today,” says Rodesch. “That’s what we needed in the first round, to get ready for the next ones. I’m happy to get a little bit of a match in, to get into the tournament, and know we’re ready.”

Head coach Andres Pedroso adds, “Just one match at a time. Just try to be the most prepared. Go out there, and understand you’ve done the work. Be at peace with it, and fight as hard as you can. I thought our guys were focused, and all business out there. It’s the start you want.”

Virginia will take on VCU in the Second Round on Saturday at 4pm.

