UVA baseball taking advantage of exam break

UVA senior Alex Tappen
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA baseball team only has seven games left in the regular season, but they will not be on the diamond this weekend.

The Cavaliers have a few days off, as the players take their Final Exams.

Virginia has a record of 34-12 overall this season, and they are 14-10 in the ACC.

The Cavaliers are ranked 14th in the nation, and looking to host a regional and get back to the College World Series.

The ‘Hoos say the primary focus this week is on exams, but after that, it’s rest and recuperation.

“This season is a grind, and you’ll hear it from anyone who plays college baseball,” says senior Alex Tappen. “The fact that we get this week to reset, and especially coming off of a really good win, it really, really helps, and it goes a long way going down the stretch.”

Head coach Brian O’Connor adds, “Our teams that have taken that approach have come out of the exam break and been very successful, and I believe that this team will handle it the right way.”

UVA will be back in action on Wednesday at home against Longwood.

