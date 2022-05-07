Lingering Rain and Cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy Friday evening, expect lingering rain showers and drizzle on this Saturday. A northeast wind will keep temperatures at least 20 degrees below average for this time in May.

A few more showers overnight into the start of Mother’s Day, Sunday. Clouds will stick around for most areas.

Sunshine returns on Monday with a slow warming trend through the middle and end of next week.

The next best shower chances return next Friday and weekend.

Saturday: Rain showers, drizzle, cloudy, patchy fog with highs in the low to mid 50s. Northeast wind.

Saturday night: Rain showers, drizzle, patchy fog with lows in the low to mid 40s. Northeast wind.

Mother’s Day, Sunday: A leftover shower, mainly in the morning. Cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s. Northeast wind.

Sunday night: Some clearing with patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Dry and mostly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s,

Friday: Rain shower chance at this time. Highs in the 70s.

