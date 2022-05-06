Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Tracking a cold front

Heavy rain, gusty wind and hail
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
-A warm front has lifted north of the region, setting the stage for strong to severe storms this afternoon into tonight. A cold front is tracking east and will trigger gusty storms capable of producing have and a isolated tornado. The critical hours for these storms will be between 3 this afternoon and 9 tonight. Showers will continue throughout much of the day Saturday. Conditions will slowly begin to dry during the day Sunday. A nice warm can be expected next week. Keep an eye to the and have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Rain, gusty storms & hail, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Gusty storms & rain, Low: low 50s

Saturday: Cloudy, showers & fog, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

