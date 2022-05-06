Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Severe Storm Threat Early Tonight. Wet, Cool Weekend

Tornado Watch Until 10 PM
By Eric Pritchett
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tornado Watch in effect until 10 PM for most locations, especially near and south of Interstate 64. Main hazards with storms, damaging wind gusts, some hail and isolated tornadoes. The severe threat will end later tonight.

Rainy and cool Saturday and a cool Mother’s Day weekend.

Tonight: Showers and storms. Some strong to severe. Areas of fog. Lows low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy, cool, breezy, periods of rain. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Sunday: Mother’s Day - Early shower. Mostly cloudy, cool, breezy. Highs mid to upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, storms. Highs mid to upper 70s.

