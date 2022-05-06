Kellen Squire enters race for 55th District

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Another name is being added in the race for the Virginia House of Delegate’s new 55th District.

Kellen Squire, an emergency room nurse, is running as a Democrat. He says his battles on the front lines of health care through the coronavirus pandemic and Governor Glenn Youngkin’s removal of the mask mandate compelled him to enter the race.

“Everybody that comes through our doors, we treat the same and we fight to make them better,” Squire said. “Doesn’t matter what race religion color, creed, sexual orientation, none of that matters. We fight for you, and I’m going to take that same energy into my politics.”

The 55th District includes portions of Albemarle, Louisa, and Nelson counties.

Albemarle County Supervisor Chair Donna Price announced earlier this week that she is also seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination in this race.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.