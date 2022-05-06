Gusty wind, heavy rain, and hail

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm and cold front, as well as an area of low pressure will keep the region unsettled the next couple of days. Morning showers and a rumble of thunder, will give way to stronger storms this afternoon into tonight. Some storms are expected to produce gusty wind, a period of heavy rain, hail, and an isolated tornado. Conditions will become calmer Saturday, but showers will persist during the day and evening hours. By Mother’s Day Monday conditions will begin to dry, although much cooler. A warming trend will develop Monday with a fair amount of sunshine. Keep an eye to the sky. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Morning showers, afternoon gusty storms, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Gusty storms & heavy rain, Low: low 50s

Saturday: Periods of rain & fog, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.