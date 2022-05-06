First Tee back on the course in full swing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After trying to navigate the pandemic the last two years, the First Tee - Virginia Blue Ridge program will be operating at full capacity this year.

“Years prior, it was more-or-less trying to survive out there on the golf course,” says First Tee executive director Derek Norberg.

Members of the program were on the course at Meadowcreek Golf Course on Thursday night.

It’s the first week of their second, five-week spring session.

First Tee board member Patrick Hogan says, “It’s intimidating for a kid who has never done this before. We’re trying to get them comfortable with the whole concept of golf.”

Kids in the program range in age from Six to Thirteen, and the First Tee curriculum is designed to inspire confidence and self-reliance through the game of golf.

Hogan says, “Our volunteer coaches, who are helping mentor these kids, and this is all volunteers, are really a unique group of people, who want to have an impact of the lives of young kids in the community.”

Norberg adds, “We’re really starting at a foundational level, trying to build that component. If you think of a bowl of soup, we’re adding ingredients that will transform those experiences, for those kids, and for those families, into something bigger.”

First Tee will have its second-annual Putting Challenge fundraiser next month, and a golf tournament in the fall.

Those added ingredients will allow the program to cook up added benefits, like more equipment, more support from volunteers, or even college scholarships.

Norberg says, “It’s really not a one-time impact. It’s a family impact for a lifetime.”

Registration and details for the spring program can be found at the First Tee website.

