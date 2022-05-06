Dominion Energy on standby as Virginia prepares for potential severe weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Virginia prepares for incoming rain and wind Friday, May 6, Dominion Energy is also prepared to respond to power outages.

Spokesperson Peggy Fox says one risk to look out for is soggy ground, leading to trees falling onto electric lines.

Another is car running into utility poles.

“We’re always ready to respond and go and fix outages, or do switching to get people back on whatever’s needed. When there’s damage, when poles come down and wires come down, it takes a little longer because repairs are necessary,” Fox said.

Dominion Energy says the best way to let them know about outages is through its app or online.

