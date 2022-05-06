Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Dominion Energy on standby as Virginia prepares for potential severe weather

Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Virginia prepares for incoming rain and wind Friday, May 6, Dominion Energy is also prepared to respond to power outages.

Spokesperson Peggy Fox says one risk to look out for is soggy ground, leading to trees falling onto electric lines.

Another is car running into utility poles.

“We’re always ready to respond and go and fix outages, or do switching to get people back on whatever’s needed. When there’s damage, when poles come down and wires come down, it takes a little longer because repairs are necessary,” Fox said.

Dominion Energy says the best way to let them know about outages is through its app or online.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

Downtown Waynesboro (FILE)
Waynesboro suspending bulk pickup
Kellen Squire is running for the 55th District
Kellen Squire enters race for 55th District
UVA graduate students say the university is not treating them fairly and are demanding change.
UVA grad students push administration on 3 requests
(FILE)
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank earns high scores in safety and wellness