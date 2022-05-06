Charlottesville teachers, school staff near collective bargaining agreement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools has taken a major step toward reaching a collective bargaining agreement with its teachers and staff.

Minutes before what eventually became a milestone school board meeting on Thursday, red-clad teachers, staff, and students stood outside Charlottesville High School to make signs of support for collective bargaining. They also handed out buttons representing the Virginia Education Association.

Once they were inside, their momentum was felt through pleas.

“To keep the best teachers, we need to treat them like the best teachers,” said Gudrin Campbell, a Charlottesville High School freshman. “Collective bargaining will help them accomplish that.”

It’s been three weeks since the Charlottesville Education Association brought forward a collective bargaining proposal. On Thursday, the board was on the verge of allowing Superintendent Royal Gurley to represent it during the crafting of the final resolution.

However, Charlottesville Education Association reps expressed initial concerns.

“We do not want a process that relies on lawyers or mediators to reach an agreement,” said CEA President Jessica Taylor. “If we are all sitting together from the inception, this would be unnecessary.”

Taylor and the CEA wanted to ensure school workers would be included.

“While we are ready and eager to get started on the resolution, as I’m sure you heard tonight, the wait will be made easier if we know that our role is clear from the beginning,” said Bekah Saxon, who works with the VEA.

After the very visible and vocal support from the CEA, Gurley stepped up to the podium and said he had heard some things that he had to debunk.

“I have no intention to ask the board to write my own resolution,” Gurley said. “In order for us to go down this road, we will have to do it together if we’re going to do it successfully.”

Saxon said after Gurley walked through his vision, the CEA was happy and received what it had sought to do at the meeting.

The final agreement, as voted unanimously by the six-member school board: as the collective bargaining resolution is crafted, it will be done by a group including Gurley, at least one school board member, and the CEA.

“While some of the things that we end up talking about may be really difficult, I think it is important for everybody to be in the room and at the table,” said Sherry Kraft, a school board member.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.