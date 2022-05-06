Blue Ridge Area Food Bank earns high scores in safety and wellness

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is getting high scores on its annual safety and wellness evaluation.

BRAFB received a “superior” score for each of its locations from the American Institute of Baking during a 2022 audit.

“It’s very hard, it’s like SATs times 1,000. We planned for it a month ahead of time. All my people are busy cleaning and getting things in order,” Joe Caputi with BRAFB said.

AIB looks at the safety and cleaning measures the food bank is taking throughout the 25 counties it serves.

“It’s not only important to score high, it’s important to do well because we’re feeding 120,000 people per month throughout our system,” Caputi said. “We have programs that we follow throughout the week, throughout the month, throughout the year, especially with our cleaning programs, our pest management programs, and our maintenance, our preventive maintenance programs. So we have to follow those all the time. So what we like to think is that we are always in a position of being AIB ready.”

The food bank says it considers the superior ratings essential to its process.

