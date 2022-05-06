Applications are open for Leaders Lab of Greater Charlottesville
Published: May. 6, 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Opportunities to get involved in leadership and community change are coming to Charlottesville.
The Leaders Lab of Greater Charlottesville is set to launch this fall. It is a nine-month program where people can grow their understanding of regional issues and how to fix them.
“The majority of participants will be paying $2,900 tuition. We hope to supplement other folks that we think will be perfect for the group so that shouldn’t be a barrier,” Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Elizabeth Cromwell said.
