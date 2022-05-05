Wet Days Ahead. Friday - Showers and Storms. Severe Risk Threat by PM and Evening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers and storms set to return Friday and a wet and cooler stretch ahead as well. A slow moving storm system will approach the Mid-Atlantic Friday and move toward and off the coast through the Mother’s Day weekend. After morning showers, some strong to severe storms expected to develop Friday afternoon and early evening. Time frame 3 - 9 PM. Risk little higher south of Interstate 64. Main threat risk: damaging wind gusts, some hail and isolated tornado. Remain Weather Aware!

Cooler Saturday, with periods of rain and temperatures stuck in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain amounts Friday through Saturday one to over two inches. The storm will edge off the coast Sunday - Mother’s Day, but mostly cloudy, breezy and cool conditions will remain. High temperatures Sunday holding in the cool 50s.

Drier and cool conditions early next week, before temperatures warm back up by the end of the week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers toward morning. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Showers and mainly PM/evening storms. Some strong to severe. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy, cool, breezy, periods of rain. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Sunday: Mother’s Day - Early shower. Mostly cloudy, cool, breezy. Highs mid to upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 70s.

