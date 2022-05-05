Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VBL teams need host families

Wonder Twins Unite: Lewis was getting the Tom Sox pumped up during their game against Covington
Wonder Twins Unite: Lewis was getting the Tom Sox pumped up during their game against Covington(wvir)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Baseball teams in the Shenandoah Valley are preparing for the upcoming season, and many are still searching for housing for players.

“We need probably 25 more beds,” Chesley Mullins with the Charlottesville Tom Sox said.

“Probably need about 20 beds,” Lance Mauck with the Staunton Braves said.

The next generation of baseball talent comes to town from college all across the country every summer. Teams like Tom Sox and Braves rely on host families to make the season a success.

“We’re a nonprofit organization and we look for that to survive, and without it it’d be hard to survive,” Mauck said.

“These are nice, young men that come from all over the country. They’re driven and passionate about playing baseball, they’re well-vetted, there’s never any behavior issues,” Mullins said. “Just getting over that hump of having someone in your house, you know, feels intimidating to people but it’s really fun.”

All these players need is a bed, access to a kitchen, and laundry. The lifelong bond is an added bonus.

“Kids we’ve had from the first summer, you know, now are they’ve graduated college, they’ve gotten married,” Mullins said. “We’ve got one baby on the way for a former player.”

“I’d be willing to say about half of them probably end up going to the person’s wedding, because there’s nothing but good experiences that come from it,” Mauck said.

The season starts in June.

If you would like to host a Charlottesville Tom Sox player contact Chesley Mullins at hostfamily@tomsox.org.

If you would like to host a Staunton Braves player contact Lance Mauck at 443-250-2657.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. planning $10M for school projects
Community Garden, courtesy of Building Goodness Foundation, Piedmont Master Gardeners and ACPS
New community garden at Greer Elementary School helping to mitigate food insecurity
The dogs at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA are getting some special outdoor time this week.
Dogs Playing for Life stop by CASPCA
Blue Ridge Community College
BRCC enrollment down but starting to rebound