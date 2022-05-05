Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Seasonal today, soggy tomorrow

Soaking rain and storms heading our way
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. An approaching storm will deliver rain, heavy at times, scattered storms, and gusty wind to the region Friday into Saturday. 1″-2.5″ inches of rain will be possible. The system will slowly begin to move away by Mother’s Day, resulting in mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s. Next week will feature a nice warming trend, and a fair amount of sunshine. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & seasonal, High: low 70s

Tonight: Cloudy with late showers, Low: mid 70s

Friday: Cloudy, periods or rain & scattered storms, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

