Rep. Spanberger receives high ranking on bipartisan index

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger is one of the top five most bipartisan U.S. House members, according to the latest nonpartisan Bipartisan Index from the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

Rep. Spanberger also ranks as the 3rd most bipartisan House Democrat, as well as the 5th most bipartisan member of either party in the House or Senate from Virginia.

Her rankings are the highest of any House or Senate lawmaker from Virginia.

