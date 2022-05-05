PVCC establishes Frank Friedman Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Frank Friedman is stepping down as president of Piedmont Virginia Community College, but his influence there will live on for years to come.

Friedman will soon be retiring after more than two decades at the helm.

PVCC will establish the Frank Friedman Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning. The goal of the center will be to create a gathering place where faculty and staff share ideas and approaches, as well as work together with colleagues to create rich, engaged teaching and learning experiences.

PVCC says funding in the amount of $500,000 to $1 million is needed to support the cost of operations for the center during its first five years.

