No. 14 UVA baseball tops VCU 12-6 at Disharoon Park

Freshman Casey Saucke went 3-for-5 with a home run, 3 RBI, and 3 runs scored.
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team went into the break for final exams on a high note, as the 14th ranked Cavaliers defeated VCU 12-6 on Wednesday at Disharoon Park.

UVA fell behind early against the Rams, but they blew the game open with six runs in the 7th inning.

“Our lineup put together some big innings,” says senior Alex Tappen. “Obviously, not everything is going to start perfectly, every time, but it’s about how you respond. We responded in a great way today.”

Tappen went 4-for-5 with two RBI against VCU.

Casey Saucke was 3-for-5, with 3 RBI, and 3 runs scored.

The freshman launched a 2-run home run in the 7th, after junior Chris Newell started the scoring with a solo shot.

UVA and VCU were facing off for the second time this season.

The Rams beat the Cavaliers in extra innings in Richmond on April 19th.

Saucke says, “This was a big win for us, especially with a loss to VCU before, and we don’t play for another seven days, we play next Wednesday. Getting this win was great, for sure.”

Head coach Brian O’Connor adds, “Any chance we have to win a game, we need to do it. We’re obviously building our resume for what you want to do in late May and June, and so it’s important we take care of business every chance to do it.”

Virginia (34-12) is off this weekend, and the Cavaliers return to action on May 11th at home against Longwood.

