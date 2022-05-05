Advertise With Us
Back On Track
New community garden at Greer Elementary School helping to mitigate food insecurity

Community Garden, courtesy of Building Goodness Foundation, Piedmont Master Gardeners and ACPS(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Greer Elementary School are getting their hands dirty. The school’s new garden took nearly $30,000 to build, and is helping to offset food insecurity for many of the students.

The Building Goodness Foundation and Piedmont Master Gardeners grew this project together.

“Here at Greer, a lot of the students live in apartment buildings and they don’t have a lot of access to nature and to growing things,” Melissa Joncas with PMG said.

PMG pitched in $5,500 for construction materials.

“We realized we were not the people to build it. We’re good with plants, we’re not so good with construction, and so we put in a grant to Building Goodness,” Joncas said.

“Greer Elementary is giving us $5,000, and Building Goodness will match the rest,” BGF Project and Operations Director Kathy Garstang said.

Teacher Katie McLaughlin says her students are excited about the addition: “We’ve been able to have hands-on activities, planting seeds, learning about plant lifecycle, learning about animal adaptations, animal lifecycle, and we’ve been able to incorporate some of our regular Standards of Learning and math vocabulary and science content into these gardening lessons,” she said.

Joncas says this work is important because the harvests will be sent home with children and used in the cafeteria. With many students using reduced and free lunch services, this will help their families.

