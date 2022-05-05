Mostly cloudy and cool

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is now to our south, however, there is enough low level moisture that will result in mostly cloudy skies today. A northeast wind will cool temperatures into the 70s. Meanwhile, an approaching storm will bring heavy rain and scattered storms to the region Friday into Saturday. Conditions will begin to dry by Mothers Day, with temperatures in the 50s. Brrrrrr. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler, High: low 70s

Tonight: Cloudy, late showers, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Cloudy, rain & scattered storms, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

