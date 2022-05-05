Advertise With Us
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection honors Red Dress Day

Red dresses hung outside the art collection in honor of Red Dress Day.
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of red dresses hung outside the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Gallery Thursday in honor of “Red Dress Day.”

It’s a day meant to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous people. This is the first year the art collection has honored this day by hanging red dresses outside.

“The statistics are pretty appalling when you look at the number of indigenous women who are affected by violence and who are murdered at a rate 10 times that of nonindigenous women,” said Margo Smith, the director of the art collection.

Kluge-Ruhe also hosted a lecture on Red Dress Day in collaboration with professors and indigenous groups at the University of Virginia.

