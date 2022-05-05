Fridays After Five canceled for May 6

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fridays After Five is being called off May 6 due to the weather forecast.

Ting Pavilion General Manager Kirby Hutto made the announcement Thursday, May 5.

“We wanted to give everyone a heads up that we are cancelling Fridays for tomorrow due to the forecasted severe weather. We always hate to do this but our weather service says we have a high probability of strong storms, high winds, lightning, and heavy downpours so in the interest of safety, we are making the early call,” Hutto said in an email.

The event is set to return next Friday with performances by Lord Nelson and Jacob Paul Allen.

NBC29 is a sponsor of Fridays After Five.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.