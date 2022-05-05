Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Fridays After Five canceled for May 6

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fridays After Five is being called off May 6 due to the weather forecast.

Ting Pavilion General Manager Kirby Hutto made the announcement Thursday, May 5.

“We wanted to give everyone a heads up that we are cancelling Fridays for tomorrow due to the forecasted severe weather. We always hate to do this but our weather service says we have a high probability of strong storms, high winds, lightning, and heavy downpours so in the interest of safety, we are making the early call,” Hutto said in an email.

The event is set to return next Friday with performances by Lord Nelson and Jacob Paul Allen.

NBC29 is a sponsor of Fridays After Five.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

Abigail Spanberger (FILE)
Rep. Spanberger receives high ranking on bipartisan index
(STOCK)
CAAR: Prices rise sharply in Fluvanna and Louisa counties
Jason B. Mulgrew will have to complete a period of supervised probation.
Fraternity chapter president pleads no contest in VCU hazing death, avoids jail time
35-year-old Anthony Robinson, named the “shopping cart killer” by law enforcement, was charged...
Cause of death undetermined for “shopping cart killer” victims, medical examiner says