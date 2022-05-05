Dogs Playing for Life stop by CASPCA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The dogs at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA are getting some special outdoor time this week.

Dogs Playing for Life works to better the lives of shelter dogs, making them more social which helps move them into homes. Throughout the week, the nonprofit has assessed the dogs at the CASPCA and helped even some less social dogs play together.

“Unfortunately, any way you look at it, this is like doggy prison. So we need to be able to give them the support they need to get their energy out and help them be more adoptable when they get into their next home,” CASPCA CEO Angie Gunter said.

“The idea behind this is we go around to shelters trying to improve the quality of life for the animals that are in their care while also providing them just better information about who these dogs are both with other dogs along with people as well,” Director of Shelter Programming for Dogs Playing for Life Aaron Caldwell said.

