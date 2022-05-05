Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Changes at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport

Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (FILE)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Changes at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport could impact upcoming flights.

Starting this month, CHO is getting a seventh Charlotte flight. It’s also losing the Chicago flight through United Airlines in June.

Stewart Key, the marketing director at CHO, says right now travel is picking up.

“We’re very thankful that our passengers are continuing to use CHO, and that they think of us when they’re ready to fly,” Key said.

Key says the airport is not anticipating summer flight cancellations, like some airports are experiencing nationwide.

“Just be prepared. We have more people coming through. Make sure you leave enough time to park and get through security. We also have some construction going on. So just make sure that you’re aware of that as well and we’re keeping everyone updated on our website,” Key said.

The passenger count on aircrafts is about 80%. Key says at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, that number was under 50%.

