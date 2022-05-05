CAAR: Prices rise sharply in Fluvanna and Louisa counties

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The first quarter report from the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors again shows rising prices and dwindling inventory.

While prices are up year to year in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, the numbers skyrocket as you move further out into rural areas. Between the first quarter of 2021 and this year, they went up 22% in Louisa County and 24% in Fluvanna County.

