BRCC enrollment down but starting to rebound

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - Community colleges around the country are seeing a decline in enrollment, according to a recent Roanoke Times report.

Blue Ridge Community College says it is seeing this trend, too. However, BRCC says summer class enrollment is up 5% and fall semester enrollment is up 8% compared to this time last year.

“We’re hoping that the tide is turning and that some students or prospective students are seeing that investing right now in getting a better education can result in a better job,” BRCC President John Downey said.

Blue Ridge Community College believes the labor shortage is playing a role in the decline in enrollment.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.