BRCC enrollment down but starting to rebound
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - Community colleges around the country are seeing a decline in enrollment, according to a recent Roanoke Times report.
Blue Ridge Community College says it is seeing this trend, too. However, BRCC says summer class enrollment is up 5% and fall semester enrollment is up 8% compared to this time last year.
“We’re hoping that the tide is turning and that some students or prospective students are seeing that investing right now in getting a better education can result in a better job,” BRCC President John Downey said.
Blue Ridge Community College believes the labor shortage is playing a role in the decline in enrollment.
