Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

BRCC enrollment down but starting to rebound

Blue Ridge Community College
Blue Ridge Community College(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - Community colleges around the country are seeing a decline in enrollment, according to a recent Roanoke Times report.

Blue Ridge Community College says it is seeing this trend, too. However, BRCC says summer class enrollment is up 5% and fall semester enrollment is up 8% compared to this time last year.

“We’re hoping that the tide is turning and that some students or prospective students are seeing that investing right now in getting a better education can result in a better job,” BRCC President John Downey said.

Blue Ridge Community College believes the labor shortage is playing a role in the decline in enrollment.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. planning on roughly $10M for school projects
Community Garden, courtesy of Building Goodness Foundation, Piedmont Master Gardeners and ACPS
New community garden at Greer Elementary School helping to mitigate food insecurity
The dogs at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA are getting some special outdoor time this week.
Dogs Playing for Life stop by CASPCA
Wonder Twins Unite: Lewis was getting the Tom Sox pumped up during their game against Covington
VBL teams need host families