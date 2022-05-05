Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Boy with cancer empowered by family’s superhero costumes

A Texas family is using superhero costumes to give their 3-year-old courage in his battle against leukemia. (WFAA, HERNANDEZ FAMILY, CNN)
By WFAA Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WFAA) - The family of a 3-year-old boy battling leukemia uses superhero costumes to give him courage as he deals with chemotherapy treatments.

Leone Hernandez, 3, has spent much of the last year fighting acute lymphocytic leukemia at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. His parents, Natalia and Dario Hernandez, say the place scared him at first, so to tap into courage Leone wasn’t sure he had, they dressed him up as Superman.

But they didn’t stop there: Leone’s parents decided to dress up, too.

Leone Hernandez, 3, has spent much of the last year fighting leukemia. His family is using...
Leone Hernandez, 3, has spent much of the last year fighting leukemia. His family is using superhero costumes to give him courage in his battle.(Source: Hernandez Family, WFAA via CNN)

From The Incredibles to Captain America, Batman to Spider-Man, the Hernandez family bought all the costumes. For every chemo visit and doctor’s appointment, the entire family – including Leone’s older brother, Emiliano – suits up to activate their superhuman strength.

“We believe we have the superpowers that we need to face this battle,” Natalia Hernandez said. “We have to make sure Leo feels that.”

Oncologists say mindset matters in a cancer battle, even for a patient still a few months shy of turning 4. Family support also matters.

To give Leone courage as he battles leukemia, he and his parents wear superhero costumes to...
To give Leone courage as he battles leukemia, he and his parents wear superhero costumes to every chemotherapy treatment and doctor appointment.(Source: Hernandez Family, WFAA via CNN)

“Their family has taken this with, ‘We’re family. We’re taking this, and we’re all going to do it together,” said Leone’s doctor, Dr. Laura Klesse.

Natalia Hernandez says Leone has inspired his whole family. Their love for each other is their superpower.

“It’s difficult to watch him battle,” she said, “but he has shown us everything is possible in life.”

Leukemia is the most common cancer in children, accounting for nearly 1 out of 3 cancers, according to the American Cancer Society. The disease is highly treatable, but that treatment typically lasts two to three years.

Copyright 2022 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

A Democratic legislative candidate in Michigan has won a special election for a heavily...
Dem flips Michigan seat after GOP candidate’s rape comments
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
Ukraine repels Russian attacks; Mariupol plant battle rages
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna.
Russian war, China lockdowns roil oil markets as OPEC+ meets
A person holds a sign referencing the U.S. Supreme Court as they take part in a rally in favor...
Advocates worry other rights at risk if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade
Cases like Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized gay marriage, are based at least in part on...
SCOTUS draft 'sets up the loss of additional rights,' Obergefell says