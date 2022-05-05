Albemarle Co. planning on roughly $10M for school projects

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is planning on investing roughly $10 million in three school projects as part of its FY23 budget.

One big reason why is overcrowding.

“We have 85 classrooms in trailers,” said Kate Acuff, a member of the Albemarle County School Board.

That’s where these school projects come in. One is a continuation of Center II, a career-focused space for high school students. That project was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the recently adopted plan projects to have it completed in a span of five years.

A new elementary school will also be built, as will an expansion of Mountain View Elementary School, which continues to face overcrowding problems.

“There’s real demand in the southern feeder pattern due to really explosive growth in what is now the Mountain View Elementary School district,” School Board Member Jono Alcaro said. “We have to be planning on where to put the students.”

Center II is said to cost around a total of $30 million, and each elementary school project will cost about $40 million. The design process of the two elementary schools is also set to happen over the span of five years. Then, construction could take between two to three years.

Infrastructure also plays a major role in this investment: The average age of a school building in the county is about 50 years.

“Our long-range planning committee advocated for $106 million, so at that rate it would take us 50 years to upgrade those schools,” Acuff said.

