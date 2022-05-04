Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Tracking a cold front

Turning cooler, late week soaker
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Keep an eye to the sky today, and grab the umbrella. We are still tracking a cold front just to our west. Although we are not expecting anything widespread, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out today. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 80s. Meanwhile, a cooler and more refreshing airmass will work into the region tonight, setting the stage for an outstanding Thursday. Get ready for soaking rain Friday into Saturday. We could see 1″-2.5″ inches of rain. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, isolated shower & storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Cloudy, rain & scattered storm, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: MOstly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

