TigerWash helping William Monroe High School

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A carwash fundraiser is underway for one Greene County school.

Many William Monroe High School students work at the TigerWash at Ruckersville owned by Tiger Fuel Company.

A percentage of carwash sales in May at the wash in Ruckersville will financially support learning opportunities and help WHMS students travel to national competitions.

“The exact amount is to be determined, we just encourage as many customers to come through our wash,” Tiger Fuel Marketing Director Sarah McClintock said. “The more customers we have, the more we can donate to this great school.”

The fundraiser is set to run through May 31.

