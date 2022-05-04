Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

TigerWash helping William Monroe High School

TigerWash in Ruckersville
TigerWash in Ruckersville(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A carwash fundraiser is underway for one Greene County school.

Many William Monroe High School students work at the TigerWash at Ruckersville owned by Tiger Fuel Company.

A percentage of carwash sales in May at the wash in Ruckersville will financially support learning opportunities and help WHMS students travel to national competitions.

“The exact amount is to be determined, we just encourage as many customers to come through our wash,” Tiger Fuel Marketing Director Sarah McClintock said. “The more customers we have, the more we can donate to this great school.”

The fundraiser is set to run through May 31.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

Donna Price
Donna Price running for new House of Delegates 55th District seat
Outside of CAAR (FILE)
CAAR breaks down first quarter housing report
(STOCK)
Scammers taking advantage of high energy bills
Rider taking the Piedmont Express
Piedmont Express ridership increases