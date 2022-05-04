Advertise With Us
Scammers taking advantage of high energy bills

By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia is warning people about a home energy audit scam.

Scammers will cold call you, or come to your front door, promising they can save you money on your electricity.

The BBB warns you to not agree to anything on the spot or give out your information.

“You got to be careful, especially with the door-to-door. I’m always a little hesitant about those,” Leslie Blackwell with the BBB said. “They contacting you through text or email, phone, promising that they’re going to be able to save you some money on your energy bill. That’s a red flag.”

The BBB says if you have doubts, to always call the company and never make a quick decision to give someone your money.

