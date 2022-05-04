Piedmont Express ridership increases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Recent data shows the Piedmont Express is a popular transportation option for people in Charlottesville.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation launched the Piedmont Express in August of 2020. In March of 2022, there were 611 total passengers, which is the highest ridership since opening for business.

“I think it provides an alternative to getting into the into the car and driving yourself,” Jennifer DeBruhl, acting director of the DRPT, said. “You can sit back and let our professional drivers do the driving for you. You can get some work done or watch a movie and enjoy your trip in a way that is much better than driving by yourself.”

Ridership had only been in double-digits for the first couple months for the Piedmont Express when it launched, and it wasn’t until August 2021 that it reached over 300 riders.

Now, DRPT is looking to launch a fifth bus route.

“We are currently studying a potential fifth route that would serve the eastern part of the commonwealth, making connections between Hampton Roads and D.C. being middle Peninsula. So our focus is on making those rural connections. So, we’re looking forward to potentially bringing in another route online,” DeBruhl said.

Ridership for the Valley Flyer, which runs along Interstate 81 in western Virginia, has also returned to levels seen prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

