IX Art Park starts Sunset Markets on Thursday evenings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursdays are soon going to be something special at IX Art Park.

The park holds a weekly farmers market every Saturday, but now it’s extending to Thursdays. The new Sunset Market will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m.

“The first Sunset Market is going to be this Thursday, May 5, and part of that is we’re going to have a tap takeover, at The Looking Glass bar with Aslin Beer Co. We’re going to do a puff and paint with Albemarle Cannabis Company,” Executive Director Alex Bryant said.

SNAP benefits will be accepted at the market.

