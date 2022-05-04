Advertise With Us
Back On Track
IX Art Park starts Sunset Markets on Thursday evenings

By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursdays are soon going to be something special at IX Art Park.

The park holds a weekly farmers market every Saturday, but now it’s extending to Thursdays. The new Sunset Market will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m.

“The first Sunset Market is going to be this Thursday, May 5, and part of that is we’re going to have a tap takeover, at The Looking Glass bar with Aslin Beer Co. We’re going to do a puff and paint with Albemarle Cannabis Company,” Executive Director Alex Bryant said.

SNAP benefits will be accepted at the market.

